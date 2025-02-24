Celtic Have Been Tipped to Make £10million-plus Signings
This season, Celtic had one of their most successful Champions League campaigns in recent memory. Though some might argue that the new format helped, one cannot deny the remarkable way the club performed in the competition, including their near-upset of Bayern Munich over two legs.
The Hoops have earned a substantial amount of prize money thanks to their performance. Now the club will surely look to strengthen their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.
A disappointing winter transfer window left some fans unhappy. The club let their star forward Kyōgo go to Rennes and failed to sign a striker to replace him. One can’t help but wonder if additional signings could have helped Celtic overcome Bayern Munich.
Anyways what’s done is done, and there's no point dwelling on it. To keep improving, Celtic needs to make significant signings in the summer.
As reported by Glasgow World, Kris Commons shared his thoughts on PLZ, stating: "You want to go and identify players that are between six and ten million pounds that could potentially be worth 20-30 million. I think obviously next season there'll be a few more people that will be invested into the squad. if you're looking for investment quality, you're looking to take it to that next step or at least give you a chance for that next step, then you'll be looking at players in the bracket of 10, 11, 12 million at minimum."
The Hoops broke the bank last summer by bringing in Arne Engles from FC Augsburg for a club-record fee. Adam Idah was signed from Norwich City for a significant transfer fee as well.
It will be interesting to see which players Celtic decides to pursue. Kieran Tierney is already believed to have signed a pre-contract with the club. They have also been linked with players like Mathias Kvistgaarden of Brondby IF and David Strelec of Slovan Bratislava to name a few. There are plenty more areas in need of strengthening as well. With all these potential moves, it's shaping up to be an exciting transfer window ahead.