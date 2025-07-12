Celtic FC

Celtic Have Genuine Chance of Signing Tyrell Malacia from Man Utd

Celtic might hold a genuine chance of signing Tyrell Malacia from Man Utd this summer.
It looks like Celtic now have the opportunity to sign Manchester United full-back, Tyrell Malacia, a player they attempted to acquire in January this year.

Despite having a pre-contract agreement in place, the Hoops were unable to bring Kieran Tierney in early from Arsenal back in the winter, so they were looking for a left-back to take the spot of the departing Alex Valle, whose loan from Barcelona ended early to allow the youngster to join Como.

A similar scenario has now resurfaced at Parkhead, although, at that time, Jeffrey Schlupp was the one who came to rescue on loan from Crystal Palace to give backup for Greg Taylor.

However, now Tierney has arrived, Taylor has moved to PAOK, and we are again looking for another left-back.

Malacia has 9 Netherlands caps to his name. He came up via Feyenoord's youth academy and his talent is evident.

However, despite breaking into the spotlight with Feyenoord's first team, and joining Manchester United in 2022, he has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old was benched for more than a year due to an injury before returning to play in November for the Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt. He went on to make 8 appearances under Ruben Amorim, but spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

He made 12 appearances for PSV and helped the club win the Eredivisie title. However, the Dutch club were believed to have had the option of making the transfer permanent for about £8.3 million this summer, but chose not to do so.

Now that Malacia is rumoured to have informed Man Utd that he wishes to leave the club this summer, the Old Trafford side will hope to recoup some of the £13m they spent to sign him in 2022.

As per some recent reports, United is struggling to find suitors for the Netherlands international, and they are willing to consider offers below the £8m mark. Some even suggested an offer in the region of £3m would be enough.

Malacia is only 25, and his best years are likely yet to come. He's simply going through a difficult time, and a change of scenery might be all he needs to kickstart his career again. Celtic could very well be his next destination as this type of deal suits them.

Would Malacia be open to the idea of ending up as a cover option for Tierney?

