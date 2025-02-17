Celtic Hero Ange Postecoglou Makes Bold Claim After Win Over Man Utd
It would be safe to say that Ange Postecoglou knew nothing but success during his time as Celtic manager. He won five trophies in two seasons, exceeding all expectations and earning himself a move to the Premier League.
Things have been very different for Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur though. A bright start at the club has faded away over time and right now, they find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table instead of showing progress.
Naturally, there have been calls for Postecoglou to be shown the exit door. But his Tottenham Hotspur team continue to pull off results against their big six rivals.
They already had wins over the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool this season. And this weekend, they also got themselves a much-needed win against Manchester United.
Tottenham Hotspur have struggled with injuries to key players throughout the season and Postecoglou sent a clear message after the game.
According to ABC, Postecoglou said: "If I check my office I don't have any sympathy cards from other managers.
"There's definitely empathy there. I could see today Ruben, he's had to put a team together, play players out of position, have kids on the bench. Well, welcome to my world but that's for one game, now do that for two months."
There is no doubt that Postecoglou is a fantastic manager. We have seen that at multiple clubs including Celtic throughout the course of his career and even his start at Tottenham Hotspur was absolutely brilliant.
Unfortunately, he has not been dealt the best hand in recent times. It is hard to imagine that too many managers would have been able to succeed under the same circumstances.
In fact, not many have at Tottenham Hotspur. We have seen the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, two serial winners, struggle at the London club. So, it is not hard to see why Postecoglou has faced issues.