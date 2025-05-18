Celtic Hero Backed for Serie A Move by Brazilian Legend
This season is almost over, with only one encounter remaining for Celtic. That is the only game that stands between the Hoops and the Scottish Cup, as well as a treble, which will be played against Aberdeen at Hampden Park next week.
Right after that, the summer transfer window will open, which will surely be a busy one for Celtic. As usual, a flurry of transfer rumours are circulating. And we all know that a transfer window isn't always filled with exciting arrivals, but also with heartbreaking goodbyes.
In the midst of all this, Brazilian legend Zico appears to have advised Celtic player Reo Hatate that a move to Serie A would be an ideal fit for him.
Since joining Celtic, the Japanese player has shown great potential, and this season has been no different. He made an impact on the Champions League while bringing the team very close to winning a domestic treble.
Since being signed from Kawasaki Frontale in the middle of the 21/22 season for just £1.4 million, he has been a standout for the Hoops. In 140 games, he has scored 26 goals and provided 28 assists. He has also won 4 Premiership titles, 2 League Cups, 2 Scottish Cups, and could win a ninth trophy later this month, although he will sit out the final with an injury sustained during Celtic's 5-1 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium.
Italian club Udinese is the most recent to be linked with a move for Hatate and are said to have sent scouts to observe him earlier this season.
Zico told the Sunday Post: "I spoke recently about Hatate with Toru Oniki, his coach at (Kawaski) Frontale for years.
"He told me that he was a strong, fast player with a winning mentality, who has already won a lot in his career. He said he is an excellent player, highly regarded, who can operate well in any position across the midfield.
"All indications are he could do very well. Certainly, I would imagine in Italy, especially with a team like Udinese, where he would have time to settle in better."
Hatate did, however, sign a new 5-year contract with Celtic in September 2023, which will keep him at the club until 2028. He has previously stated his desire to play in one of Europe's top five leagues.
Let's see what is ahead for Hatate. Will he stay at Parkhead as per his contract or will he pursue his dreams of playing in a top-five European league if the Italian club attempt to sign him?