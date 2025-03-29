Celtic Hero Chris Sutton Declares Rangers Reaction 'Laughable'
Celtic lost their second consecutive Glasgow Derby against Rangers not too long ago. That has been a rare sight in recent years. But those two results don't change the overall picture of this campaign.
Celtic are closing in on another treble. They have won the League Cup, have a nearly insurmountable lead in the Premiership and are also in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.
But judging by some of the reactions over the past couple of weeks, you would think that Rangers were the ones closing in on a treble while Celtic were set to finish trophyless.
Chris Sutton wrote in his column in the Daily Record regarding the matter: "Brendan Rodgers’ team have lost just twice all season, they are 13 points clear and are favourites to go on and win a Treble.
"But having lost to Rangers a fortnight ago, you’d think they were rubbish and in need of a total rebuild. Yes, they lost the derby, and all the talk is about how Rangers are back – yet again.
"In reality though, at 2-2 there only looked one winner and it could quite easily have ended up a victory despite not playing their best.
"Instead, Rangers went up and grabbed a goal of their own to get the bragging rights for a few weeks. Fair enough, that’s how it goes.
"Some of the knee-jerking has been pretty laughable, but that’s how it works in these parts."
Well, that just goes on to show the difference between the expectations at Celtic Park and Ibrox these days. The Hoops have reason to be unhappy, even if they finish the season with a treble and will hopefully look to improve as a result of it.
On the other hand, it looks like Rangers are quite content with winning against Celtic, once or twice, even if there season ends with no silverware.
That is quite interesting when you think about it. And perhaps it goes on to show why the two teams have been in such different situations in recent years, when it comes to success.
Of course, Celtic do know that there is a need to improve, especially against Rangers. In the previous three Glasgow Derbies, they have lost twice and conceded nine goals in total. That is not good enough for those in green-and-white. Not even close.
The only good news is that these results have come in a season when it is not going to have a real impact on the result of the title race.