Celtic Hero Kyogo Closing in on Unexpected £10m Move to England

Celtic have had a very interesting 2025 summer transfer window in their own right, with multiple key departures and the same when it comes to acquisitions. This has shaken up their squad quite a bit, and the same thing happened during their previous winter window as well; however, not to the same extent as this one.

Unfortunately, some players have had to go on their way to other clubs during the last year, and they continue to move around the football landscape to try and cement themselves a bit.

One of the more notable departures of the last 12 months was Kyogo Furuhashi, a long-time striker of Celtic who had become somewhat of a club legend in his time with the Scottish side. He was also most definitely a fan favourite, which made it tough when he moved on to Stade Rennais in the winter to try and bolster his chances at making his national team squad for next year's World Cup.

Unfortunately, he did not get much playing time with the French club and will now look to make another move this summer, in an attempt to play regular football again, while also showcasing his talent at some level of strong competition. It seems as though one club is the clear frontrunner now as well, which is a good sign for a potential transfer.

What is the Most Recent Update Regarding Kyogo Furuhashi, Who Left Celtic Just Six Months Ago?

According to a new report from Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports news, EFL Championship club Birmingham City are growing closer to a deal for Furuhashi, and that the transfer value would be relatively the same as his winter fee, despite the lack of playing time in the last six months:

"UPDATE: Birmingham City are in advanced talks with Rennes over a deal for striker Kyogo Furuhashi.



It’s understood a deal worth up to £10m is being discussed by the clubs.



Kyogo left Celtic in Jan for £10m, but barely featured for SRFC in the 2nd half of last season."

This would be a quality pickup for Birmingham City, who were just promoted from EFL League One after finishing first, and will now look to go even further against better competition.

With more money in their pockets to make some strong moves, adding Furuhashi to the front line of an already pretty decent quality squad would definitely help out their chances at competing in the EFL Championship.

For Celtic fans, Furuhashi's exit from Rennes will not come as a surprise. But that £10 million figure is not something many would have expected after his nightmare spell in France.