Celtic Hero Kyogo Continues to Receive More Bad News at Rennes
Celtic have made a substantial number of moves in recent memory, some of which have netted transfer profit, while some have seen them incur losses. It is just part of doing business in football.
While football is ultimately a business, it is more than that for every player involved, it is a livelihood and something the vast majority love all the way to their bones. As much as many try to portray the sport as just a business and nothing further, that is not the case.
One of the more difficult sagas to watch in that regard has been that of Kyogo Furuhashi moving on to Rennes this past winter in search of bigger opportunities. The Celtic hero was an outstanding striker during his time in Glasgow, and scored 85 goals for the Scottish giants.
But at the end of the day, it gave Kyogo a bigger chance at making his national team, that is, if he had been given an opportunity. Unfortunately, things have fallen apart in that regard for him, and his stint with Rennes has been nothing but unusual.
What Update Has Been Recently Provided Regarding Kyogo Furuhashi and Could a Celtic Return be on the Cards?
In a recent article by the Daily Record, they would cite a note from French outlet Ouest-France regarding Kyogo and his future. Unfortunately, things look quite bleak in regards to his opportunities with Rennes:
"Ouest-France report that the Hoops' hero is among the players who have been "warned" that they will not be kept at the club."
This is a mixed situation frankly, as it is clear Kyogo is not receiving practically any chances at Rennes lately, so moving on is beneficial. On the other hand, though, moving twice in the span of six months is difficult, and it only means he has to learn a new scheme all over again if he does transfer.
It is hard to see any Celtic legend struggle elsewhere, especially one as likeable as Kyogo, who had nothing but love for the club and its fans in his time here.
Unfortunately, the sport itself is brutal, and the business aspect even more so, which has caught him in a difficult position heading forward. Hopefully, things work out for him in the near future.