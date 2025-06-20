Celtic Hero Kyogo's Future Takes Unexpected U-turn

Celtic have quite a few transfer moves to deal with in the coming days and weeks, as some moves are nearing a closing point, while others are still far away in negotiations.

Business is always difficult during transfer windows, especially with how large some transfer fees have become in recent years, and every club believes they have the next big thing on its team.

Celtic also have multiple former players set to move to new clubs this summer, or are at least looking to, including a few former stars.

One of them is Kyogo Furuhashi, who left Celtic for Stade Rennais this past winter window, and ultimately did not receive much playing time at all for the French side. Unfortunately, that left him in a bit of a predicament, as renewed interest from other clubs during the summer would be hard to find.

The good news for him is that there have been interested clubs recently, and there may be a transfer for him coming in the near future, as one in particular has been showing recent intrigue. New reports speculate this move may be sooner rather than later, with one English side being "enthusiastic" about a move.

Which Club Has Shown Recent Interest in Celtic Hero Kyogo Furuhashi?

The most recent update surrounding Kyogo is in regards to the top club in EFL League One last season, Birmingham City. The English side is set to return to the EFL Championship for the 2025-2026 campaign and will need some additional talent to bolster their roster and make a run for back-to-back promotion..

Japanese media outlet Sponichi had the following to say regarding Kyogo and the rumoured interest surrounding him:

"It was revealed on the 19th that Japanese national team forward Kyogo Furuhashi (30) of the French first division club Rennes is likely to transfer to the English second division club Birmingham. According to sources, several European clubs are interested in acquiring Furuhashi, who has struggled at Rennes. The most enthusiastic of them all is Birmingham, who are aiming to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2010-11, and Furuhashi himself is said to be positive about the transfer."

Where he ends up is mostly just a matter of who provides the best deal to Rennes, but Kyogo is just looking for an opportunity to play again and prove he still has the talent he had while with Celtic. Hopefully, he can find what he is looking for, as he is one of the most likeable figures in football.