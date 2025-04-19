Celtic Hero Kyogo Handed Major Blow by Rennes Boss
Celtic have had a pretty outstanding season across the 2024-2025 campaign, and in doing so, have had to make plenty of moves to solidify their roster and bolster their squad ahead of the summer transfer window. There were most certainly some notable moves that occurred in the winter as well or were set up for future months.
One of the most notable moves was the Hoops choosing to move on from first-choice striker Kyogo Furuhashi, who joined Rennes.
This was no doubt a tough move for the club to make, as Kyogo has been outstanding for the Scottish side over the years and has developed into a long-time fan favourite during his stint with them.
Unfortunately, it came to an end in the winter. This move initially seemed to be a good one for the Japanese striker, as it would give him an opportunity to compete in a top-five European league with a Ligue 1 team that has a history of developing and improving players.
With that said, things have rapidly fallen apart for him in recent weeks, as his minutes have dwindled and opportunities have come few and far between. And it looks like things might have hit rock-bottom for Kyogo this weekend.
The most recent match for Rennes against Nantes would be one to forget for Kyogo, as he would be left off the matchday squad entirely. This is a major blow, as after many years of success in Scotland and Japan, he has found himself in a position where he is now not receiving playing time and not even making the bench in a derby game.
Even worse, he has only seen minutes in six matches since the transfer, and has yet to score a goal in the time he has had available to him.
It is truly unfortunate, as Kyogo left Celtic for an opportunity to improve his standing with the Japanese national squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Unfortunately, with him being left out of lineups and struggling to find substantial playing time on his new squad, that improved image may need to wait until he gets another opportunity or finds a new club.