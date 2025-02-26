Celtic Hero Makes Superb Claim About Player Fans Want Signed Permanently
It is never smart to rule out a player before he has kicked a ball in a Celtic shirt. A lot of fans did exactly that when it came to Jeffrey Schlupp though.
The 32-year-old was signed in the winter on loan from Crystal Palace. He was the only deadline day signing and it is safe to say that the supporters were left disappointed, as they had been expecting so much more than the arrival of a struggling Premier League veteran on a short-term basis.
Schlupp has proven a lot of people wrong already though. He has been excellent whenever given a chance, including the game against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, when he was able to keep superstars like Michael Olise and Leroy Sane quiet.
Chris Sutton seems to have been very impressed with what he has seen from Schlupp. According to 67 Hail Hail, the former Celtic striker told Sky Sports Football: "I have liked the look of Jeffrey Schlupp since he has come in at Celtic.
"He did really well in Munich against his old pal, Michael Olise. Played him excellently.
"He has slotted in really, really well. It hasn’t taken him long."
It has not taken long for the narrative around Schlupp to change either. A month ago, not many wanted the club to bring him in even on loan from Crystal Palace. Now, there are calls for him to be signed on a permanent basis at the end of his spell. That is how quickly things can change in football.
Fortunately, Celtic might actually have a decent chance at signing Schlupp on a permanent basis in ths summer. That is because his current deal with Crystal Palace is believed to be running out at the end of the season. Players like him are not available as free agents everyday.