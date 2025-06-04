Celtic Hero is Set to Become a Free Agent and Could Be Perfect
The Celtic season has ended, and the fans' minds are now mainly focused on the summer transfer window ahead of the 2025-2026 campaign.
The team led by Brendan Rodgers finished the season by authoritatively winning the Premiership title. They also won the League Cup but were Scottish Cup runners-up, unexpectedly losing the final to Aberdeen in the last game of the campaign.
Broadly speaking, a positive season for the Hoops. However, the ambition is always to win everything domestically and make a good impression in European competitions, something they will definitely aim for next season.
Now, attention turns to a potential signing for the Bhoys. The club announced last week the departure of Scott Bain, the third-choice goalkeeper in Rodgers' setup. And we already know who could replace him.
Former Celtic star Fraser Forster will be a free agent after leaving Tottenham
After winning the UEFA Europa League, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur will make changes to the squad, with an eye on competing in the next edition of the Champions League and drastically improving on their 17th-place finish in the Premier League.
One of the players leaving the London-based club is Fraser Forster, who previously played for Celtic between 2010 and 2014 and then again from 2019 to 2020.
With Kasper Schmeichel’s experience and Viljami Sinisalo’s youth and potential, Forster’s veteran status and hero reputation could be the perfect addition to complete Celtic’s goalkeeping trio.
During the 2024-25 season, Forster only played seven Premier League matches, making 29 saves and averaging 2.1 goals conceded per game.
In the EFL Cup, he played two games, conceded four goals, and also made four saves. In the Europa League, he appeared four times, recording 18 saves and averaging 1.8 goals conceded per game, according to SofaScore.
It's normal to see that certain third goalkeepers don't play practically anything in the season, unless there's a serious injury or something similar.
However, some clubs use this space to inject veteran leadership into their young squads, hiring players for whom it's more difficult to find good contracts at the moment in their careers.
Forster would be a great addition in this sense for Celtic. He knows the club, has won important titles, and is respected by the supporters.