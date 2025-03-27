Celtic Hero Victor Wanyama Passed on English Club to Help Neil Lennon
Victor Wanyama recently joined Scottish Championship club, Dunfermline Athletic. On paper, such a move does not make sense but considering his past connection with Neil Lennon, from their time together at Celtic Park, it is not hard to see how the second division side were able to pull it off.
Wanyama had been without a club since leaving Montreal earlier this year. But this does not mean that he did not have the chance to join other teams over Dunfermline Athletic.
It was a conscious choice on the part of the Kenyan midfielder, who seems to have been keen to help out Lennon, who is looking to get Dunfermline Athletic out of the relegation spots.
According to STV News, Wanyama said regarding the move and the reasoning behind it: "The manager has played a big part in my career and he asked me to come and help him out. I said: ‘Why not?’ He has played a big part in my career so I said I would come down and give him a hand.
"Also, I spoke to the owner. He is very ambitious. When he told me what he wants and what his intentions are for the cub, it was a no-brainer. He is so passionate about the game and wants to take the club to the next level."
Now, we know the identity of one of the teams that tried to sign Wanyama but could not. According to the Daily Record, the Pars beat Queens Park Rangers to a deal.
Of course, it is great to see that Wanyama and Lennon have the kind of connection, from their time together at Celtic, that the midfielder would pass on the chance to play in England in order to help out his former boss in a time of need. That is certainly something worth admiring.
At the same time, it is worth pointing out that it is only a deal until the end of the season. Let's see what the long-term future holds for him.