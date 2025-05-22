Celtic in Race for Highly Sought-After Bundesliga Defensive Midfielder
Celtic have plenty of targets that they are looking to go after during the 2025 summer transfer window, and with that, they will be spending lots of time finding ways to do business, and put together an improved squad for next season.
They will have to make decisions regarding who to move onwards both on loan and otherwise, as well as figure out which players they want to take chances on with their own team.
One of the players they have been rumored to have interest in is defensive midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko of VfL Bochum. With the club set to be relegated from the Bundesliga, they will likely have to make multiple moves to clear up some monetary space this summer.
This could play to the benefit of the Celtic, however, as they could be able to land a solid talent at a relatively fair price. The only issue is that there is significant competition to acquire his services.
Which Other Teams Are in the Running for the Celtic Target, and How Competitive Could It Get?
According to a report by Africafoot, the teams interested in Sissoko are Bayer Leverkusen, Werder Bremen, VfB Stuttgart, Fenerbahce, and Celtic.
This is pretty stiff competition to be in for the Scottish side, as many of these clubs have pretty deep pockets and strong spending power.
This will be an extremely intriguing race to keep an eye on over the course of the next few months, as Sissoko is a truly solid player all-around, and could be a good addition for Celtic, or any other club he may land with.
His productivity is solid, and his capability to anchor a defensive unit while also moving the ball up to the front lines is spectacular, and something that the Hoops could use to connect Cameron Carter-Vickers to Callum McGregor.
How much the teams will have to spend to get him will be the question, especially if it turns into a bidding war, as that would cause some problems for some of those involved.