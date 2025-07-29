One of the areas Celtic need to strengthen during this transfer window is defence. Although the Hoops have already signed Kieran Tierney and Hayato Inamura, pundits and fans believe another centre-back is needed.

This need makes perfect sense, especially considering the departure of Gustaf Lagerbielke to SC Braga, as well as Maik Nawrocki.

Well, the British press has news regarding Celtic's defensive signing plans, and the Bhoys' board is reportedly already working on signing Premier League talent.

Celtic in talks to sign Manchester City player amid heavy competition

Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph has reported that Celtic are in talks with Manchester City to sign 19-year-old centre-back Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on loan.

"Celtic are in talks to sign Manchester City centre-back Jahmai Simpson-Pusey," began the aforementioned journalist.

Joseph indicated the negotiation revolves around a one-year loan: "It's understood the clubs are discussing terms on a season-long loan deal for the 19-year-old."

"A number of clubs in England are also keen on the player - with MCFC only entertaining loan offers," he added via his Twitter (X) account.

This information is compatible with what was shared by the Manchester Evening News. The latter outlet not only reports Celtic's interest but states the Scottish club leads the race for Simpson-Pusey's signing.

"The Scottish champions are ahead of a number of Championship clubs," wrote Simon Bajkowski, Chief Manchester City writer for the aforementioned site.

During the 2024-25 season, Simpson-Pusey made his debut with Manchester City's first team, playing six matches across all competitions, including two Champions League games.

The young centre-back particularly shone in an FA Cup match on January 11, 2025, when Pep Guardiola's side defeated Salford City 8-0.

In that match, Simpson-Pusey played all 90 minutes, registering 1/1 successful tackles, three clearances, three headed clearances, four defensive actions, and six ball recoveries, according to FotMob.

We'll see if the young Englishman can finally join Brendan Rodgers' squad on loan this summer.