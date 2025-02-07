Celtic Injury Fears Come True as Starter's Back Issue Confirmed
Celtic have been relatively injury-free this season compared to previous ones. But there have been some concerns lately for sure.
One of them was surrounding their first-choice goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, who appears to have missed a few training sessions lately.
Initially, it was believed to be extra rest for the 38-year-old. But now, it looks like there might have been more behind those missed training sessions.
Schmeichel has been ruled out of Celtic's upcoming Scottish Cup game against Raith Rovers. Viljami Sinisalo, who was also signed last summer, will be starting in his place.
As reported by The Celtic Way, when Brendan Rodgers was asked about his squad, the manager said:
"No, only one. Kasper Schmeichel won't play. So Viljami Sinisalo will start and go. Kasper had a little issue with his back. So he'll miss out in the game and like I've seen in pre-season with Viljami, he's a young goalkeeper who came in and played those games really well and so I'm really looking forward to seeing him make his debut."
Of course, the first thing Celtic fans will be worried about after hearing that news is Schmeichel's availability for the upcoming Champions League game against Bayern Munich, set for next midweek.
There is a more positive update regarding that as it looks like the goalkeeper will be available on that occasion. Rodgers said: "Yes, he will be okay for Wednesday."
Schmeichel was signed last summer as a free agent as Celtic replaced the retiring Joe Hart with someone even older than him.
Unsurprisingly, eyebrows were raised at the move as most supporters had wanted a long-term goalkeeper to be signed but Schmeichel has proved the doubters wrong with his performances and already earned himself a contract extension.
Hopefully, this is only a one-off issue for Schmeichel. On the other hand, the Raith Rovers game will be a big opportunity for Sinisalo to show what he is capable of and prove that he could be a long-term option for the club in the future.