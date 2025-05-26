Celtic's Interest in Offloading Five Players Emerges
Celtic have quite a few players out on loan from this past season who will be returning during the 2025 summer transfer window. This leaves the club with decisions to make regarding how to handle them heading forward, whether that be retaining them on the squad, loaning them out once again, or seeking permanent transfers.
The decisions they have to make will likely have already been discussed plenty of times before the actual choice has to come to fruition, and it seems as though this is the case, according to recent reports. Five players from the loanee group might soon be on their way out.
These five players include quite a few promising talents, and ultimately it seems as though Celtic will decide to move on from them soon.
Which Five Players Are Under Consideration to Move on From by Celtic?
In a recent report from Sky Sports detailing the summer transfer window expectations surrounding the Hoops, they would make note of five players coming off loan who are expected to be up for permanent transfer in the coming weeks. Here is the full statement:
"In terms of outgoings, it's understood the club will be open to offers for Luis Palma, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Stephen Welsh, Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Marco Tilio. Odin Thiago Holm will continue his loan at LAFC until the end of the MLS season in December."
With Holm out of the way, that leaves only Adam Montgomery without a tag on his name for a potential transfer. Seven players will be coming off loan for Celtic shortly, and they will choose to move many of them onwards to new clubs rather than keep any around for depth or rotational value.
The most surprising of the group being looked at for transfer is Tilio, as he has been outstanding in his time with Melbourne City FC, and at only 23 years old, has plenty of experience for a young talent. He would fit in well with the current front core for the Hoops, and if he is left off the squad heading into next season, it may be a bit of an odd choice.
The rest of the group ultimately makes sense, whether it be due to positional depth or just talent deficit. It will be intriguing to see how the club handles all of their loan options soon, and who amongst them may be retained for 2025-2026.