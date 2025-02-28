Celtic Interested in Signing Norwich City's Spanish Winger
A lot of eyes are already starting to turn towards the upcoming summer transfer window. Celtic will be expected to strengthen after a successful Champions League campaign, and the financial boost that came with it.
Do not be surprised if Celtic try to sign another winger next summer. They were linked with a few before the winter transfer window closed, despite adding Jota from Rennes.
Now, it looks like a new name has emerged in the Celtic transfer rumour mill. One who is currently the joint-top goalscorer in the English Championship.
According to Football Insider, Norwich City are bracing themselves for Borja Sainz offers in the summer transfer window amid Celtic interest.
Sainz's current contract with Norwich City runs out in the summer of 2026. So, if they do not end up winning promotion this season, it is very possible that the Canaries might consider finding the Spaniard a new home at the end of the campaign.
Sainz made a remarkable start to the season but it is worth mentioning that his form has not been brilliantly lately, even though nobody has scored more goals than him in the Championship.
Sainz's last goal in the Championship came in late November. It is safe to say that it has been a while. Since then, he has contributed with a few assists but has not been able to find the back of the net.
It remains to be seen if Celtic do end up making a move for Sainz. The talent is clearly there but the inconsistency cannot be overlooked either.