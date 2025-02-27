Celtic Interested in Signing Player from Scottish Rivals
Celtic are always on the lookout for players, not just abroad but also in the Scottish Premiership. It looks like one from Hibernian has caught their eye recently.
Celtic seem a light on options in the final third of the pitch at the moment following the departure of Kyogo to Rennes while Luis Palma joined Olympiacos on a loan deal.
Ellie Youan of Hibernian appears to be on Celtic's radar. But the Hoops are not the only club looking to sign the Frenchman.
As reported by 225foot, Wolfsburg and Celtic are interested in Youan. But it is the Bundesliga club who are in front in the race. The German side intends to offer €1.3 million to Hibernian to convince them to let part ways with him.
Youan does not have the most remarkable stats in the Premiership this season. And he has also had a few fitness issues as well.
In fact, he has not played in some time now and is believed to be closing in on a return to the pitch. Thus, this level of interest in the Frenchman just goes on to show how highly he is regarded. Teams in England are said to be keeping an eye out on the Hibernian player as well.
According to Transfermarkt, Youan has registered only 2 goals and 2 assists this season until now. But in the 23/24 campaign, he had 10 goals and 10 assists for Hibernian.
Other than Hibernian, Youan has also had spells at FC St Gallen, FC Nantes and KV Mechelen. He was also a standout for the French youth international teams while coming up through the ranks.
Now 25 years of age, he needs to take the next step in his career. Where will Youan be playing his football next season? Scotland, Germany or somewhere else?