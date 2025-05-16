Celtic FC

Celtic Invincible Hero Now Available as Free Agent

The Celtic invincible hero is now available as a free agent, opening up the chance of a potential return to Parkhead.

It could be disheartening for Celtic supporters to see a club hero be left without a club. But that is what Stuart Armstrong is facing right now, after what has been a whirlwind year for the Scottish midfielder.

Following the end of the English Championship, Sheffield Wednesday announced they were parting ways with seven players whose deals were expiring. Armstrong was among them.

Armstrong joined the Owls during the winter transfer window, following a brief stint with MLS side, Vancouver Whitecaps.

The midfielder has had an impressive career in both Scotland and England. The Hoops flourished thanks to his immense contributions. He helped Celtic secure two domestic trebles, contributing to a total of eight trophies during his three and a half years at the club.

Armstrong scored 28 goals and provided 25 assists in 144 appearances in green and white. His outstanding spell with the Bhoys earned him a key role in the national team.

However, the 33-year-old midfielder has struggled to showcase his full potential at two clubs within a single season.

A player of his calibre could emerge as an option for Celtic, especially amid Reo Hatate's exit rumours. It remains to be seen what direction the Hoops will take in the upcoming transfer window, as the club have shown a trend of bringing back former stars.

Do not expect a return to happen but do not count out the possibility either, as Armstrong could be a solid veteran addition to the locker room if nothing else and is someone Brendan Rodgers knows well.

Orijit Das
ORIJIT DAS

Orijit holds a BA General degree in English, History and Political Science from Calcutta University. He is a fan of prominent soccer teams like Real Madrid and Manchester City. Other than soccer, Orijit is also a professional wrestling enthusiast and has been a contributor for Wrestling 3:16 since 2024. In addition to his passion for soccer and professional wrestling, Orijit is an avid basketball fan and he actively covers teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

