Celtic Invincible Hero Now Available as a Free Agent
Celtic enjoyed an undefeated domestic season after Brendan Rodgers took charge in 2016. In his first two seasons, the Northern Irish manager secured two domestic trebles and laid the foundation of the team that would go on to complete the legendary Quadruple Treble.
During this time, one key player for Celtic was Dedryck Boyata, who spent four years playing for the Hoops.
The Belgian international center-back ultimately left the club in the summer of 2019 to join Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga. After three years there, he moved to Club Brugge in 2022.
Now the stopper finds himself without any club after departing Club Brugge earlier this year by mutual agreement.
It had looked like a move to Belgian second division side Lommel SK was on the cards for Boyata, but it looks like that won't be happening.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Boyata will not be joining Lommel as a free agent this month. He did hold discussions with the club, who are part of the City Football Group, but no deal was struck.
It has been quite a disappointment for a player who made 135 appearances in a Celtic jersey over his time in Glasgow.
In this situation, it is very easy to suggest the idea of a return to Celtic Park but at 34 years of age, bringing back Boyata simply does not make sense for the club.
There is no doubt that he is a good player though, with 31 caps for Belgium to his name. Hopefully, he finds his next team soon.