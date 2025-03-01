Celtic FC

Celtic Invincible Hero Now Available as a Free Agent

Once a key Celtic player, the Invincible hero now finds himself without a club and is available as a free agent.

Orijit Das

Celtic FC logo during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Knockout Play off Second Leg match between FC Bayern München and Celtic FC at Allianz Arena on February 18, 2025 in Munich, Germany Photo by Harry Langer DeFodi Images Defodi 541 FCBCEL0250218 400 Defodi-541
Celtic FC logo during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Knockout Play off Second Leg match between FC Bayern München and Celtic FC at Allianz Arena on February 18, 2025 in Munich, Germany Photo by Harry Langer DeFodi Images Defodi 541 FCBCEL0250218 400 Defodi-541 / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Celtic enjoyed an undefeated domestic season after Brendan Rodgers took charge in 2016. In his first two seasons, the Northern Irish manager secured two domestic trebles and laid the foundation of the team that would go on to complete the legendary Quadruple Treble.

During this time, one key player for Celtic was Dedryck Boyata, who spent four years playing for the Hoops.

The Belgian international center-back ultimately left the club in the summer of 2019 to join Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga. After three years there, he moved to Club Brugge in 2022.

Now the stopper finds himself without any club after departing Club Brugge earlier this year by mutual agreement.

It had looked like a move to Belgian second division side Lommel SK was on the cards for Boyata, but it looks like that won't be happening.

According to 67 Hail Hail, Boyata will not be joining Lommel as a free agent this month. He did hold discussions with the club, who are part of the City Football Group, but no deal was struck.

It has been quite a disappointment for a player who made 135 appearances in a Celtic jersey over his time in Glasgow.

In this situation, it is very easy to suggest the idea of a return to Celtic Park but at 34 years of age, bringing back Boyata simply does not make sense for the club.

There is no doubt that he is a good player though, with 31 caps for Belgium to his name. Hopefully, he finds his next team soon.

feed

Published |Modified
Orijit Das
ORIJIT DAS

Orijit holds a BA General degree in English, History and Political Science from Calcutta University. He is a fan of prominent soccer teams like Real Madrid and Manchester City. Other than soccer, Orijit is also a professional wrestling enthusiast and has been a contributor for Wrestling 3:16 since 2024. In addition to his passion for soccer and professional wrestling, Orijit is an avid basketball fan and he actively covers teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News