Celtic: Jose Mourinho Can Make Horror History For Rangers
Celtic are looking to win the treble this season. On the other hand, Rangers might be happy to finish the campaign without any more notable defeats, as silverware seems to be out of reach already.
Barry Ferguson picked up his first defeat as Rangers' interim head coach at the weekend, losing to Motherwell at home. And that means that the club could make some horror history, the next time they take to the Ibrox pitch.
Rangers have three tough games coming up next. They will face Fenerbahce, home and away, in the Europa League. Then they will travel to Celtic Park to take on Brendan Rodgers' side.
According to the Daily Record, Rangers risk losing four games in a row at home for the first time in their history when they host Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce on March 13.
Philippe Clement was shown the Rangers exit door after losing back-to-back games at Ibrox. Ferguson lost his first one as well, making it three on the trot. Could it become four when they take on Fenerbahce?
Fenerbahce are a team in form at the moment. They have not lost since last December and Mourinho certainly knows what it takes to win in Europe.
He won the Champions League with FC Porto and Inter Milan. He has also won the Europa League with Manchester United, the UEFA Cup with the aforementioned Portuguese side and the Europa Confernece League with AS Roma.
So, you don't want to face a Mourinho team in Europe. And Celtic fans will be hoping that he makes history against Rangers at Ibrox and knocks them out of the Europa League in the process.