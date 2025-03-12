Celtic: Jose Mourinho Sent Clear Message About Becoming Rangers Manager
The owners of the San Francisco 49ers look set to complete a Rangers takeover in the near future. If it all goes through, their biggest challenge will be to make the club competitive against Celtic, who are on their way to a fourth-straight league title and a possible treble.
Rangers currently have an interim manager in Barry Ferguson. They are expected to make a long-term appointment in the summer.
Right now, the focus is on them getting past Fenerbahce in the Europa League round of 16. They won the first leg 3-1 away from home against Jose Mourinho's side, ending thei 18-game undefeated streak in the process.
Interestingly, Mourinho has not ruled out the possibility of managing in Glasgow in the future although he is happy at Fenerbahce right now.
According to 67 Hail Hail, while talking about Mourinho possibly becoming Rangers boss, Alan Brazil said on talkSPORT: "Don’t even think of going there, Jose.
“There is only one place to go. Don’t even think about it."
It is no secret that Brazi is a Celtic supporter. So, it is not hard to guess what the 'one place' he is referring to is.
Of course, Mourinho as Celtic manager would be box office stuff. He is someone who knows what it takes to succeed at all levels.
That being said, Brendan Rodgers is doing a very good job at Celtic right now, and the fans would not want to see him leave anytime soon.
If the possibility of Mourinho becoming Celtic manager does crop up at some point in the future, it woud be worth considering though. After all 'The Special One' is one of the best to ever do it.