Celtic Could Land Long-term Transfer Target for Bargain Fee

Celtic continue being protagonists of multiple transfer rumours, and now it has been reported that the club is very close to signing a winger.

While recent reports revolve around the interest of the Hoops in players like Japanese defender Hayato Inamura and Swedish winger Benjamin Nygren, news has emerged regarding an old target of the Scottish champions.

Specifically, we are talking about Royal Antwerp winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha, who has interested Celtic for months, and it seems like the Belgian is closer than ever to Parkhead.

Celtic could complete the signing of Michel-Ange Balikwisha for bargain fee

Pete O'Rourke revealed to Football Insider that Celtic are in a very good position to sign Balikwisha for a bargain transfer fee.

It was O'Rourke himself who advanced in December that the Hoops would renew their interest in the Belgian forward in the coming months, and apparently the moment has arrived. He said: “Celtic will be in the market for a new winger and Balikwisha has remained on the radar.

“They’ve been given a boost in their pursuit as well, reports are suggesting in Belgium that Royal Antwerp are experiencing some financial problems.

“They may have to cash in on some of their players, and with the 24-year-old in the final year of his contract Celtic could land him for a bargain fee of £5million.”

The journalist explained that the Scottish side never stopped following the progress of the winger, and after a serious injury, Balikwisha recovered and had good performances towards the end of the season, something that was valued by the club.

The same outlet explained that Celtic's board are willing to back manager Brendan Rodgers during the transfer window.

Taking this into consideration, plus the reduced fee it would take to sign Balikwisha, it seems this is more than a viable signing for the Hoops.

It remains to be seen if the player agrees to make the jump to the Premiership, something that shouldn't be a problem given that Celtic will be in the next edition of the Champions League.

The Belgian registered four goals and three assists in 12 starts during the 2024-25 league season. The campaign before that, he reached seven goals and five assists in 27 starts.