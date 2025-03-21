Celtic Legend Close to Making Long-awaited Return
At this point in the season, you do not expect changes to be made unless it comes to the managerial hot seat for struggling clubs. And that looks set to result in the return of a Celtic legend to Scottish football.
Dunfermline Athletic sacked Michael Tidser after just two months in the job following a Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.
And according to the Daily Record, Neil Lennon has been offered a bumper deal to return to management by Dunfermline Athletic. He is believed to be 'on the brink' of taking it.
If the move does go through, which is looking likely at this point, then it would mark Lennon's first job in Scottish football since he left Celtic in the middle of the 20/21 campaign, when it became clear that the club had blown their chance at winning 10IAR under his watch.
Lennon has had two managerial stints since then though. He brought silverware to Omonia Nicosia, but surprisingly, the club decided to show him the exit door not too long afterwards.
Lennon's last spell was at Rapid Buchuresti and it was a failure in every sense. He joined the club in the summer but was gone after just six games, none of which resulted in a win for his team.
Now, it looks like Lennon will be making his return to the familiar territory that is Scottish football. But Dunfermline Athletic are in a tough spot in the Championship right now and he will have his work cut out for him, if he does take the job.