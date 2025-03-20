Celtic Legend Explains Why Nicolas Kuhn is Suddenly Struggling
Form is temporary. Just look at what Cole Palmer has been dealing with lately. A player who was scoring for fun and being viewed as a Ballon d'Or contender in the future suddenly can't find the back of the net no matter how many chances he gets. Celtic find themselves in somewhat of a similar situation with Nicolas Kuhn.
Coming into the season, there was no special hype surrounding Kuhn. He had joined the club in January and had a mediocre second half to the 23/24 campaign with the Hoops.
Kuhn looked like a completely different player at the start of this season though and quickly established himself as Celtic's best player following the departure of Matt O'Riley.
But he has found the going tough in recent weeks. The half-time substitution against Rangers at the weekend just goes on to show how badly he has been struggling lately.
It is hard to imagine that a player, who was doing so well just a few months ago, looks completely devoid of any confidence all of a sudden.
According to the Daily Record, John Hartson said on Go Radio: "For me Kuhn has been excellent all season but in the last three or four games he has been over trying at times.
""When it is not on to beat the player, you have to come back inside and look to go out the other side. Wait until you are in that position where you are one on one and can drive at the full back.
"I don't know the particular reason for it, but he needs to get back on it Because Celtic still have a lot to play for this season."
Kuhn certainly needs to change a few things up if he wants to rediscover the form that he had showcased in the first half of the season.
Of course, some might end up calling it a purple patch but then again, he did perform against top teams in Europe, including RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. So, the German winger's quality cannot be in question. But he certainly needs to improve as soon as possible if he wants to remain a starter.