Celtic Legend Wants Ace to Start vs Bayern Munich Despite Fitness Question Marks
Celtic got the job done at the weekend, winning 3-0 against Dundee United to maintain their lead in the Scottish Premiership title race. One of the scorers on the day was Jota.
Jota was handed a rare start since returning to Celtic in the winter from Rennes. And the Portuguese winger turned back the clock with a fantastic solo effort against Dundee United.
Jota might have struggled after leaving Celtic, at both Rennes and Al-Ittihad, but it is quite clear that he is still very capable of making a positive impact on the Hoops.
Stiliyan Petrov appears to believe that Jota should be handed a start against Bayern Munich in the second leg at the Allianz Arena this week, as Celtic look to turn around a 2-1 deficit in the Bundesliga giants' own backyard.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Petrov said while speaking on The Warm-Up: "We don’t know how fit Jota is. Maybe Brendan thought he isn’t ready for that level yet. He doesn’t have the match fitness. But I would definitely start him (in Munich).
“As soon as he come on, he picks the ball up. You have certain players in a team and I loved playing with wingers who had pace. If you are in trouble, then that’s what you look for. That’s what you look for. You just get it out there. They go one-v-one and Jota just loves taking people on.
“As soon as you have somebody to take you up the pitch, then everything goes up the pitch."
Jota had not played much football in the 18 months following his move away from Celtic. He barely featured for Al-Ittihad from the very start and lost his place in the Rennes team after Jorge Sampaoli was appointed as the club's manager in the middle of the campaign.
So, there have naturally been question marks over how fit Jota is at the moment. Getting into football shape is completely different from general fitness.
Jota has shown the ability to impact games regardless though. In the first leg, he did make a positive impact after coming on and Celtic did grow into the game late on, while the Portuguese winger was on the pitch.
Then again, starting Jota might mean not having a physical presence up top in the form of Adam Idah. Will Rodgers be willing to make that sort of a tactical tweak in a game of this magnitude?