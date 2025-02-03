Celtic Linked With Deadline Day Move For West Ham United Striker
West Ham United tried to sign Daniel Cummings from Celtic this winter but it looks like that move has not materialised. The striker is still expected to join the London club in the summer and is believed to have agreed a pre-contract with the Hammers.
On the other hand, Celtic are in need of a striker as soon as possible after seeing Kyogo Furuhashi leave for Rennes this winter.
In an unexpected turn of events, now it is Celtic who are being linked with one of West Ham United's strikers as deadline day rolls on. Is it just another rumour or is there more substance to it? We shall find out soon.
According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are amongst the teams said to be interested in Danny Ings. The West Ham United striker could be on the move and the Hoops have been linked as well as his old club Southampton and Everton.
Once a reliable goalscorer in the Premier League, Ings has had a tough time finding the back of the net in a West Ham United jersey.
According to Transfermarkt, in 67 appearances for West Ham United, Ings has managed to score just 5 goals alongside 4 assists.
Ings is 32 years of age, and theoritically, he should still have a decent bit of football left in the tank. So, he could be a decent signing for Celtic on a short-term deal. It is hard to imagine a bigger role than that at Parkhead at this point in his career though.
Of course, Ings is not the only striker that Celtic have been linked with recently. But with merely hours left in the winter transfer window, they need to make something happen quick if they want a centre-forward in the door before deadline day is over.