On more than one occasion, Celtic have lost out to the economic power of English football. The difference is significant.

While the Hoops continue working cautiously during the current transfer window, from the Premier League even the newly-promoted clubs are already making signings official.

But the difference is such that even Championship clubs seriously compete with Celtic when it comes to signing players.

Not long ago, the Scottish champions were linked with Louie Barry, Aston Villa's 22-year-old forward, but it appears the player will ultimately end up in the English second division instead.

Celtic-linked player nears move to Championship club

According to information provided by Birmingham World, Aston Villa and Hull City are in advanced talks over a transfer for Barry.

The 22-year-old had already been recalled earlier this year from his loan spell at Stockport County, and it was then that the media began linking him with a potential move to Celtic.

However, despite the Bhoys having him on their radar since the winter transfer window, unfortunately, they couldn't compete against the English second-tier team.

Thus, rumours about a potential signing came to nothing, and the English player is really close to a move to Hull City.

The amount to be paid for the forward hasn't been revealed yet, but what was mentioned is that Aston Villa will include a sell-on clause in the agreement for the promising player.

Some Celtic supporters might already regret that his services won't be coming to Celtic Park, as Barry is a versatile player who would have helped the team improve the gap they want to fill. Moreover, if he had done well in Scotland, they could have moved him for a good price in the future to some Premier League team.