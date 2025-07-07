Celtic Linked With Interest in 25-Year-Old Dutch Player

Celtic have had a very intriguing summer transfer window, with multiple players coming in and a few others departing the club, which has made for some interesting times.

Moving on from Nicolas Kühn is likely going to hurt both in the short and long term, especially considering the fee received for his transfer may not have been as good as the club could have pushed for. While there is still plenty of time to continue to make deals, they need to do so rather rapidly.

One of the biggest needs for the Hoops over the course of the summer has been at centre-back, with one pickup already being finalised as Hayato Inamura recently joined the club.

Unfortunately, it seems as though he will likely not be running with the first team soon and will more likely be a bit of a developmental project for them instead. A loan exit is very possible.

So with that in mind, there is still an opening to fight for the role besides Cameron Carter-Vickers, with Auston Trusty looking to improve in a second season with the side.

Celtic are seemingly looking into that other option soon, as they already have reported interest in another centre-back, which could develop into a deal down the road.

Who is the Latest Target for Celtic as They Try and Add Another Defender?

The latest news for Celtic in terms of their defence has been reported interest in Dutch centre-back Justin de Haas from FC Famalicão, with Michael Gannon and Graeme Young of the Daily Record providing the update:

"Celtic are considering a move for towering Dutch defender Justin de Haas."

"The Premiership champions are reportedly keen on the 25-year-old who plays for Portuguese top flight side Famalicão and has been scouted extensively with Celtic keen on defensive reinforcements."

"De Haas - who plays on the left side of central defence – has been watched by a series of sides across Europe and could cost around £3million."

Towering is certainly the truth, at 1.94m or 6'4", de Haas has quite a formidable frame for a centre-back, which would pair exceptionally well alongside a 6'1" CCV to make an insurmountable wall in the backline.

The 25-year-old Dutch defender has proven to be solid on the ball, and the best part of his game is an astounding ability to win the ball via interceptions, with quick reaction time and fast decision-making.

While still a player with room to grow, de Haas is definitely closer to a first-team talent than many other options available to Celtic, and would be a quality pickup at the transfer price suggested in the media.