Celtic Linked With Summer Move For Liverpool Player
Celtic might be in search of a defensive midfielder this summer. It has been proven tricky over the years, because in the majority of games, the Hoops do not actually need an out-and-out number 6.
But then, there are occasions when they could do with one. Think of Champions League games and also the ones against Rangers, who have scored nine goals over the past three Glasgow Derbies.
A few days back, Celtic were linked with Kalidou Sidibe of Guingamp. He is the tallest player in Ligue 2 right now and is a physical presence in the middle of the park without a doubt.
Obviously, some eyebrows have been raised at the idea of signing a second division player to fill such an important role in the big games.
On the other hand, Celtic have also been linked with a defensive midfielder currently playing Liverpool, who also happens to be the captain of the Japan national team.
According to Ekrem Konur on X, AC Milan, Celtic, Fulham, Wolverhampton and Ipswich are considering the transfer of Liverpool's Wataru Endo to strengthen their midfield.
Endo has struggled for consistent playing time at Liverpool. He was being linked with a move away last summer itself. Even back then, Celtic were rumoured to hold an interest in the midfielder.
Of course, any move for Endo would depend on two things. Firstly, would Endo be open to the idea of joining Celtic? Secondly, what kind of a transfer fee and salary would the Hoops need to pay in order to make it happen?