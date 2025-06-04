Celtic-linked Youssef El Kachati Reveals About Negotiations
Celtic will look to strengthen their forward line ahead of the 2025-26 season. Although it's an area that was well covered during the previous campaign, various reports point to both departures and arrivals for the Hoops.
Mathias Kvistgaarden has been linked to the Scottish champions, but the 23-year-old Dane isn't the only player being mentioned to reinforce the Bhoys' options up front.
Celtic would also be interested in the 25-year-old Moroccan forward, Youssef El Kachati, who plays for Telstar in the second division of the Netherlands.
In this sense, a key novelty has emerged about El Kachati's future, amid rumours linking him with a transfer to Scotland.
Celtic Target Youssef El Kachati Confirms Talks with Multiple Clubs
In statements for Voetbal Primeur, Youssef El Kachati spoke about his situation with Telstar and confirmed that he is about to leave the club.
What's striking is that he assured that his agents aren't in negotiations with one club, but with several. That is, he confirmed there will be competition to secure his signature.
That is right. My agents have been in contact with NEC. With multiple clubs. I am going to enjoy this party first.- Youssef El Kachati to Voetbal Primeur
During the 2024/25 season, El Kachati scored 25 goals, helping Telstar earn promotion to the Eredivisie. He scored in both legs of the final, proving himself to be a man for the big moments.
According to Transfermarkt, throughout his entire career, the Moroccan forward has played 191 matches, including games in lower and youth divisions.
In these matches, El Kachati has been able to score 84 goals and provide 20 assists. Truth be told, without considering that these numbers also come from matches as a youth player, it has been quite a productive career for the 25-year-old so far.