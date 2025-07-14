Celtic Looking Into a Potential Transfer Move for Italian International

Celtic have been busy throughout the 2025 summer transfer window, as they look to fulfil many of their roster needs ahead of the season starting. While they have hit a few key areas so far, they still have plenty of spots that need attention, especially when it comes to finding quality talents who can start long-term.

While the midfield and defensive midfield may not be one of those considerations compared to some of the other, more pressing needs, it certainly deserves a look as the club continue to build for the future.

According to a new report, Celtic may be taking a look at that position soon as well, with rumoured interest in a defensive midfielder who has been exceptional in Serie B, and is now looking to pursue further opportunities for his career.

With his current club not being promoted this year, it seems as though that may be a driving factor in his choice to look for another option.

Which Italian Defensive Midfielder Are Celtic Rumored to Be Interested in?

According to a report from Giuseppe Labellarte at TBR Football, Celtic are looking to pursue Spezia Calcio defensive midfielder Salvatore Esposito, along with multiple other clubs who are competing to try and land the services of the high-quality 24-year-old talent:

"TBR Football can reveal that Everton and Sunderland are just two of the clubs who are pondering a move for Spezia’s Salvatore Esposito."

"However, Everton and Sunderland aren’t alone, with a host of other clubs including Celtic and Rangers also circling."

This is pretty substantial competition to be going up against for Celtic, especially Everton, a Premier League ever-present.

Going up against a Premier League club for any player is going to be quite difficult, and while the Scottish side has quite a bit of money in their pockets at the moment, it will also be a matter of where the player may want to go.

Esposito is the type of player who can completely change a midfield for a club. He has what it takes to compete at the next level and has shown that by completely dominating Serie B. He also has a senior Italy cap to his name. Now, he just needs to find a club that will give him the best chance to showcase his quality.