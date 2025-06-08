Celtic Looking to Sign League-winning Captain this Summer
Celtic have a long list of needs on their team ahead of the 2025-2026 season, and with that, they will have to figure out how to fill as many of them as possible during the summer transfer window. Many of them are more depth needs than anything, but some, like winger and striker, would be more necessities than the others.
The questions then become, who would the Hoops look to pursue throughout the summer, how much will it cost to land a transfer, and who does the Scottish side have to send out to afford such deals?
They have been interested in a wide variety of players, according to reports, anywhere from strikers to centre-backs, and while no moves have been made official as of yet, odds are they will have plenty of moves ready to make throughout the coming weeks.
One of the questions is regarding the midfield, which struggled to control big games at times last season. The good news is, Celtic are already looking to find a player who can help do that.
Who is Celtic Targeting From the Russian Premier League?
Mezzala Futbol & Scout report that Eduard Spertsyan is on the radar of Celtic, FC Porto and Leeds United. He recently captained Krasnodar to the Russian Premier League title, contributing 11 goals and 7 assists in 28 games.
Spertsyan is an extremely promising talent, who at 24 years old has become one of the most prolific players in his league at this moment.
In his time with Krasnodar so far, he has made 143 appearances with 44 goals and 32 assists to his name in that span. He has shown impressive skills both on the ball and in progressive passing, which would be hugely helpful for Celtic. While the price is going to be substantial to get him, it may be worth it in the long term if he can become a focal point of the team.