Celtic Looking to Sign Skilled Midfielder From Swiss League

Celtic are in the thick of things lately as they look to take some big swings in the summer transfer market, and while the signings they have made have been solid ones, they have plenty more on their mind with tons of time left until the window closes.

They have predominantly been looking at talents in the 20-25 age range, and while there are some exceptions, it is clear they are focusing more on development options to fix needs.

This interest continues as the days move on, and according to recent reports, there is another player that fits the timeline who Celtic have shown interest in so far.

He would end up being a central midfield option for the club, and at 24 years old, he has plenty of good football ahead of him. With versatility as a right winger and defensive midfielder as well, he has versatility to spare, which is valuable to any team.

So, just who is this midfielder? Well, he is from Yverdon Sport FC in Switzerland, and holds citizenship in both France and Mali.

Which Yverdon Sport FC Player is Being Linked to Celtic This Summer?

The player being linked to Celtic from Yverdon Sport FC is Moussa Baradji, a promising young midfielder who has showcased pretty strong ability throughout his time with the Swiss club, and after a few transfers early on in his career, it seems as though he is ready to take the next step up. AfricaFoot writer Bréhima Diakité recently reported the news, which stated the following:

"Having enjoyed an exceptional season on a personal level, with four goals and three assists in 27 league matches played with Yverdon Sport, Moussa Baradji has already been approached by several European clubs this summer. Fiorentina, Parma AC, Torino FC, FC Basel, and Celtic Glasgow are reportedly after him. Galatasaray are also among the player's suitors, as Africafoot exclusively reported in April."

Baradji had quite a bit of playing time to his name this season, appearing for 2,104 minutes with Yverdon Sport FC, and as was previously mentioned, he picked up four goals and three assists in that span. 15 of his 45 shots were on target, he won 40 tackles, 24 interceptions, and put in 30 crosses as well.

He is a player who could be intriguing to watch out for as the summer progresses. He has shown rapid steps in development over recent years as he continues to work at his game, and could be a great complementary piece for Celtic's midfield group.