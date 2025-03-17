Celtic Looking to Sign €10million-rated French Player Next Summer
While the dust settles on another Glasgow Derby loss for Celtic, the club are already being linked with new names ahead of the summer transfer window. A French player, currently with Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, appears to be on their radar.
Celtic did sign a winger in the winter, bringing back Jota from Rennes. But rumours suggested that the club were interested in signing another option on the flanks.
That makes sense considering that Daizen Maeda has played a decent bit of football as a centre-forward since then, and shined in that role, scoring goals on a consistent basis.
Sondre Ørjasæter of Sarpsborg 08 was believed to be a transfer target for Celtic. It remains to be seen if they decide to reignite that interest in the summer.
On the other hand, it looks like Celtic are keeping an eye out on an 18-year-old French winger heading into the summer transfer window as well.
According to Le Republicain Sportif, Herba Guirassy is attracting interest from clubs such as Leeds United and Celtic. FC Nantes could consider letting him leave for a fee of around €10 million.
Guirassy is just breaking into senior football after impressing at the youth level for FC Nantes. In 17 appearances so far, he has managed to score three goals for the Ligue 1 side.
Of course, a €10 million transfer fee would immediately make Guirassy one of the most expensive signings in Celtic history. So, it remains to be seen if the club are willing to make an investment of that level for a talented but inexperienced player like him.
At the same time, there are a lot of people who believe that Celtic need to invest in bringing in proven players this summer rather than making more project signings, a number of which have not worked out in recent years.