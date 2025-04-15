Celtic FC

Celtic Looking to Sign England Youth International From Crystal Palace

Celtic have been linked to many players ahead of the summer transfer window, and one Premier League talent could be just what they need.

Jeremy Trottier

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Jesse Derry of Crystal Palace during the FA Youth Cup 5th Round match between Crystal Palace U18 and Chelsea U18 at Selhurst Park on February 08, 2024 in London, England Crystal Palace U18 v Chelsea U18: FA Youth Cup 5th Round Copyright: xSebastianxFrejx / IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Celtic have been linked to a pretty wide variety of transfer targets ahead of the 2025 summer window. As the season nears its end, things are beginning to ramp up in the rumours department. There have been multiple connections to the Premier League and potential of adding some players from the English top-flight, most recently including Danny Ings and Martin Dubravka.

As things continue to roll along, the Bhoys are seemingly beginning to find more talents to take a look at ahead of the summer, and rumours have been linking them to Crystal Palace winger Jesse Derry.

A part of Crystal Palace's youth and developmental team, Derry has begun to show some flashes of elite talent, and with his contract up at the end of the season due to a decision to not renew it as a professional deal, he has the option to look at other clubs.

Michael Shearer of Celts Are Here recently linked the two Glasgow sides to a potential move, stating the following about what has been indicated so far: "Celtic are believed to be monitoring the situation of Crystal Palace youth player Jesse Derry, as the teenager edges closer to the exit door at Selhurst Park. The 17-year-old winger is attracting widespread attention, and reports suggest both Celtic and Rangers are keen to sign him this summer."

Derry would appear in eight U18 Premier League games this season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist in 717 minutes. He has also played 252 minutes of Premier League 2 football, registering an assist in the process.

They will be going up against Rangers in the race to sign Derry, which always makes things intriguing. Landing a Premier League-level youth talent for either side would be promising, and given the Hoops are likely to shake things up for 2025-2026 in the wings, the youngster could find himself with some playing time.

If Nicolas Kuhn follows through and leaves for bigger opportunities, that could give Derry a shot, as would Daizen Maeda moving to the full-time striker role.

Then again, unless this proves to be a Jeremie Frimpong-type situation, he will more than likely spend most of his time at the B Team level.

