Celtic's Luke McCowan Openly Takes Dig at Rangers Before Ibrox Game
Celtic recently won their 55th Scottish title in club history, after winning the league 13 of the last 14 seasons. This level of dominance has put them is not something that has been seen in Scotland, or anywhere around the world.
This success has also led to some Celtic players speaking out, whether it be in regards to the remainder of the season, the upcoming match against Rangers at Ibrox, or just their general feelings towards the title being clinched already.
One of the players who recently spoke to the media was Luke McCowan, a Celtic fan at heart and Scottish-born footballer who speaks his mind whenever asked.
In a recent interview, he would discuss multiple topics, specifically starting off with whether or not he thought Rangers would hold the Guard of Honour at Ibrox this weekend, and he would respond with the following quote (transcribed by STV News): “No, not at all. But that’s just how it is, isn’t it? I don’t know how it would be if it was on the other foot. We’ll never really know I don’t think, but we will wait and see what happens.”
McCowan also insists Celtic do not have a point to prove as he said: “We are the most consistent team in Scotland, that’s why we won the league.
“But I think it’s just more about showing to ourselves that it’s not about us winning the league last week, it’s about each performance that’s coming along with that and showing that we are champions, wherever we go, regardless of it being at Ibrox on Sunday, or Hibs at home, or anybody."
This is the type of mentality that wins titles, go into each match as if you have a target on your back, and in most cases, you will as the defending champions, never mind winning as often as the club has lately.
Many teams will attempt to play up to the competition with Celtic, and knowing that going into each week is no doubt a positive mindset to have.
It will be interesting to see if McCowan ends up getting a start against Rangers. He has been in and out of the starting XI throughout the season.