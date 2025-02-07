Celtic Make Announcement to Fans About Bayern Munich Game
An away trip to take on Bayern Munich in the knockout phase of the Champions League is one of the toughest tests in world football. We have seen elite teams like FC Barcelona, Arsenal and more crumble under that pressure. So, Celtic must be at the top of their game when they visit Germany.
There was an added worry for Celtic leading up to the tie. There was the possibility that fand could be banned from attending the away game in Germany.
Now, that situation has been cleared up. And there is good news for Celtic supporters hoping to make the trip to watch the team in action against Bayern Munich.
According to the club's official website, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body have decided to fine Celtic 10,000 Euros, following the match against Aston Villa, for the throwing of fireworks. Hoops supporters will be able to attend the upcoming Champions League match in Munich.
The club also noted that they had made every effort to ensure that the fans could attend this match, and UEFA has considered their detailed submission.
That is brilliant news for Celtic and should give them an added boost ahead of Bayern Munich's upcoming visit to Parkhead next week for the first leg of their Champions League tie.
It is safe to say that Celtic are the underdogs when it comes to this tie but it would be a mistake to rule them out completely, especially with the Parkhead crowd behind them.
Anything can happen in football and Celtic fans will be hoping that it does, when the two teams meet over two legs this month.