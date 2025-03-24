Celtic make enquiry about 27-year-old defensive midfielder
A defensive midfielder appears to be near the top of Celtic's transfer wishlist heading into the summer window. They have been linked with a few already.
Celtic were rumoured to be interested in Liverpool's Wataru Endo last summer as well and those rumours have cropped up once again.
The club have also been linked with a fresh name in the form of Kalidou Sidibe, the 6' 7" Guingamp defensive midfielder who is the tallest player in Ligue 2 right now.
Now, Celtic are being linked with a third defensive midfielder. One who has 179 Bundesliga appearances to his name and at 27 years of age, should be entering his prime years.
According to FussballTransfers, Elvis Rexhbecaj's future could lie outside the Bundesliga. The FC Augsburg midfielder is considering various options. Several foreign clubs have already inquired about the 27-year-old. Celtic, Besiktas, and Parma are among those knocking on the door. Clubs from the English Championship have also sounded out the possibility.
It remains to be seen if Celtic will end up making a move for him or not. But it is good to see that they are being linked with someone who has been an everpresent in the Bundesliga for his entire career.
Rexhbecaj currently finds himself at FC Augsburg and is a former teammate of Arne Engels. One would imagine that that connection could help the Hoops get a deal done.
But other than that, he has also played for several other Bundesliga clubs over the course of his career. That includes clubs like Wolfsburg, VfL Bochum and Cologne.
Thus, there is no question about his ability to play at the top level. That being said, succeeding at Celtic is a different story, especially for a defensive midfielder. In recent years, we have seen the likes of Tomoki Iwata, Ismaila Soro and Oliver Abildgaard fail to establish themselves in the starting XI before leaving.