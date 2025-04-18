Celtic Make Late Push Before Summer Transfer Window
Expectations are already mounting up on Celtic as they look to end the season on a high and hit the transfer market right away. After a brilliant start to the campaign, the Hoops have slowed down considerably in the second half as they were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich and were defeated twice by their arch rivals, Rangers.
The Brendan Rodgers-led side has lacked the intensity with which they started the season, and the gaffer has been pretty vocal regarding their plans for the upcoming summer transfer window.
The club will be looking to freshen things up with some new signings before they start their qualification campaign in Europe. Although Celtic will also need to take care of the contracts of their old guard during this time.
One of them is Celtic's long-time left-back, Greg Taylor, who has been widely expected to leave for quite some time now. But it looks like there could be a late U-turn in that situation.
According to the Daily Record, it had looked like Taylor was set to leave at the end of his contract but talks are underway over a new deal. The Celtic hierarchy has now tabled an improved deal, which would see the left-back get a significant wage rise on his current deal and would keep him until the summer of 2028.
The chances of him leaving Glasgow were believed to be pretty high up until now as the arrival of Kieran Tierney would see him become the second-choice in his position.
Although Celtic would like for Tierney to be available during the big games, the Arsenal man has had some issues with injuries for some time now. As a result, Taylor's renewal will be fruitful for the Hoops as competition and bench strength always leads to better results.