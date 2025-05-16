Celtic Man Has Already Agreed Terms of Summer Exit
Celtic are going to have plenty of decisions to make this summer when it comes to the squad and how to fill their needs across the board. From the wings to the forwards to even adding some defensive depth, they have a few spots that could use some help both in the short-term and the long-term.
However, one of the more notable moves has occurred before the summer transfer window even opened, as one of their crucial members of staff is set to leave for an EFL Championship gig instead.
Darren O'Dea, the pathways manager for Celtic, has agreed to terms with Swansea City to become their new assistant manager, as was reported by Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports. He also notes that the move will come during the summer, as he is set to join Alan Sheehan's staff.
Now Celtic will have to look and find a replacement for him, whether that be an internal candidate or someone new for Brendan Rodgers to bring in long-term.
With how often Celtic has been calling on their young talents in recent months, having someone to ensure the transition goes smoothly is crucial for the club.
Losing O'Dea is a tough blow, especially considering he is a former player for the club. The positive is that he is pursuing a coaching future for himself, and will land with a club that has shown promise under new ownership and has a new manager taking over the reins. No doubt an exciting time for him as he heads to a new club with a bigger role tied to his name.