Celtic Manager's Update on Extent of Jota's Knee Injury
After a five-star display against Dundee United, Celtic were crowned champions of Scotland for the fourth time in a row. It was also the Hoops' 55th league championship allover.
Brendan Rodgers' men were all over Dundee United yesterday from the word go as the Celts went on attack after attack against the home side.
The fans and players must have felt at home after the final whistle was blown as the celebrations began right away.
Although the celebrations were marred a little as Jota had to limp off after an injury in the first-half. He was seen with a brace around his right knee and on crutches after the game ended, even though he joined his teammates in celebrating the league triumph.
During the post-match interview, Rodgers said: "He just felt his knee with the medical guys.
"We're looking at whether his meniscus is a little bit sore. We'll just have to assess that. Of course, they put it in the brace to protect it, but we'll see in the next couple of days."
Celtic will be facing Rangers in their first game as champions next weekend and will be looking to win their first derby of this year after two straight defeats against their rivals.
After seeing Jota on crutches and with a brace on, his return to action against Rangers is highly unlikely. Celtic would be hoping that their winger recovers in time for the Scottish Cup final on the 24th of May.
The manager would like to have his player back as soon as possible, but he will have to change his starting XI till then. Adam Idah was brought in for Jota and Daizen Maeda shifted to the flank, after which the Hoops looked well settled and scored another four goals.
The front three of Maeda, Idah and Nicolas Kuhn looks to be the most likely pick for Rodgers moving forward as Celtic prepare for next weekend's derby. The club will have to wait for further reports on Jota's injury as they hope that it is nothing serious and the player recovers before the final against Aberdeen.