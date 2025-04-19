Celtic, Manchester City and More Clubs Make Contact with Winger
With the summer transfer window right around the corner, Celtic would be looking to make the most of it as they prepare for a major revamp of their squad before the start of the upcoming season.
The Hoops have begun their quest to bring in fresh faces well before the opening of the summer transfer window as they have shown interest in multiple players spread around the globe. But the English Premier League is one place where they have always had their eyes on.
Arsenal's Kieran Tierney will be making his much-anticipated return to Celtic as a more mature and experienced player before the start of the new season.
The Hoops will be looking to replace Luis Palma, their loaned out player, during the transfer window and also make sure that the required bench strength is there throughout the season.
According to a recent article from TBR Football, Manchester City and Aston Villa are in talks with Jesse Derry. Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, PSG, AS Monaco, FC Porto, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have all made contact, while Celtic and Rangers have been in touch too.
Derry has scored nine goals and also provided an assist in eight U18 Premier League appearances this season, which shows the potential in the starlet.
Although the chances of Derry being an out-and-out starter for the Brendan Rodgers-led side are really thin, and he will have to prove his worth against more seasoned wingers like Nicolas Kuhn andJota in order to earn his place in the squad. That is difficult but not impossible for a talent like him.
The chances of a 17-year-old winger having significant game time with a team like City are really low when compared to Celtic, which is an area of concern for a developing player.