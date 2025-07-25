Celtic Midfielder Joins French Ligue 1 Side After Lack of Playing Time

Celtic have had quite a few arrivals and departures over the course of the 2025 summer transfer window, and in doing so, have rapidly turned around their roster to fill many positions with young talent. While that may not be a great short-term plan, they have enough high-quality players to carry the load over the course of the next year or two.

With that said, adding to that core would certainly not hurt. In doing so, Celtic could look to move on from some other players on the roster who have fallen out of favour over time.

One of the names who has popped up a few times in the past few months is South Korean midfielder Hyeok-kyu Kwon, who has been linked to a few clubs as a potential option.

The young defensive midfielder went out on loan to Hibernian last season and looked solid there, but still needs a bit more time to develop. With Celtic already having a heavily crowded midfield at the moment, he seemed like the odd man out and it should come as no surprise that a transfer exit has been sanctioned once interest in Kwon emerged.

Which Club Has Shown Recent Interest in Hyeok-kyu Kwon?

Celtic have officially announced the departure of Kwon to Nantes on a permanent transfer this summer.

This is a relatively quick move, and hopefully will give the young defensive midfielder a good shot at playing time against strong competition.

With little to no space for him at Celtic for the time being, moving him onwards to France for a decent fee should be beneficial for both sides of the arrangement.