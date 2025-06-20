Celtic Midfielder Nears Parkhead Exit This Summer

Talents sometimes fall short of standing up to the competitive expectations that have been set for them at a club like Celtic, for which the Hoops have to make a pivotal shift for the betterment of both.

The summer of 2023 was the time when Brendan Rodgers was looking for a talent pool to bolster Celtic's midfield. A young defensive midfielder was needed to add some steel and balance in the middle of the park, and Hyeok-kyu Kwon was brought in from Busan IPark.

However, the addition of Kwon for £1 million did not align well with Rodgers’ plans. He made zero appearances in green-and-white and was finally loaned out to St Mirren in the second half of the season and later to Hibernian last summer.

With his loan set to expire, the South Korean youth international has reignited the interest of FK Austria Wien for a potential permanent move this summer. According to 67 Hail Hail, Mark Hendry reported on his Substack: "It is understood the Bundesliga club are keen to take the 24-year-old to Austria and Kwon is open to a Parkhead exit.

“We understand Vienna actually attempted to bring Kwon to the club last summer on a loan swoop."

There have been no major efforts from the Hoops to provide him with any opportunity to be considered for future seasons. There have been only 31 appearances in Kwon's two-year stint in the Scottish Premiership, all away on loan.

It is only natural for Kwon to seek better opportunities with things not working out at Celtic. Though many possibilities remain, he still has a long timeline ahead in his career.

Fans should not be surprised if Kwon ends up leaving this summer, whether it be on loan or on a permanent basis. On the other hand, the Hoops are expected to make additions in defensive midfield.