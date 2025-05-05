Celtic Might Have Answer to Their Jota Problem Right Under Their Nose
Celtic have plenty of questions to answer when it comes to the 2025 summer transfer window, with the vast majority of them revolving around their frontline. Plenty of players have been moved or could be moved from the group of strikers and wingers, and this has left the Hoops in a somewhat odd predicament, as despite Daizen Maeda scoring at an elite level, the players and group around him may be less than optimal.
The players that are involved would be Jota, who suffered an injury setback and will be out for six to nine months, and Nicolas Kuhn, who could leave on transfer.
These moves or prospective moves could leave Celtic in a deep hole when it comes to their forward group, and would most definitely require additional transfer moves to help fill.
With that said, the Hoops do have a few players who may be coming back from loan this summer, and while Luis Palma may not be extremely likely to stay, Marco Tilio could be an intriguing option to retain.
The 23-year-old currently has a deal through the summer of 2028 with Celtic, and with his loan ending shortly, could be someone they look to keep with the team as either a quality depth piece or a potential developmental player who they play on the wings.
After missing time with a hamstring injury over the winter, Tilio has come back strong, and in the last 10 matches, has four goals and four assists for Melbourne City FC. One of these goals came in their most recent matchup against Sydney FC, where he showed great positional awareness and composure.
One of his most impressive plays however was in the same match on the previous goal scored, where he would make a pass from behind the midfield line into the opposition penalty area, and set up teammate Max Caputo for a goal.
When watching this play, you can see just how effective passing like that would be with a player like Maeda at striker, who can outrun just about anyone in Europe, never mind the Premiership.
Ultimately, it will come down to how Tilio would fit with the current squad and how his form translates when or if he returns to Celtic. But given his age and his production late in the season, he could be a fun player to have alongside Maeda and whoever else sticks around or is available.