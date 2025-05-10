Celtic Might Have Answer to Their Problems Already
Celtic have lots of things to process during the 2025 summer transfer window, as they have multiple moves that may need to be made to fill their squad, but also bring in profit to make those moves.
This leaves them in somewhat of a predicament, as their current squad has a decent amount of holes to patch, but not as many players that transfer exits would improve the team.
Letting Nicolas Kuhn go is going to be one of the toughest choices to make, and ultimately will likely come down to whether or not they receive a high enough transfer fee for him. He is exceptionally talented and would do well wherever he lands, but losing him only further depletes the Hoops when it comes to their options going forward.
With Jota set to miss six to nine months, they would be in a really bad spot with some money to fix it, but would need to succeed on all their moves.
While Marco Tilio and Luis Palma will both be returning from loan this summer, neither is guaranteed a spot, though given the lack of depth, maybe one should. Though, maybe they could consider looking at their fringe players for some options instead?
Johnny Kenny would be the obvious choice. After a successful loan spell at Shamrock Rovers, he was brought back and has played in six matches across all competitions, contributing one assist in 73 minutes.
But for Celtic B he has three goals in six appearances, and with Shamrock Rovers, he had 26 goals and eight assists in 76 appearances. He could be an option long-term at striker.
Daniel Cummings could also get some run time, having been called up for a match during the UEFA Champions League, and over the course of this season at Celtic B, has 23 goals in 28 matches, or approximately 97 minutes per goal. But considering he looks to be on his way out in the summer as a free agent, that is less likely
Finally, one of the options who has not seen time with the top flight is Lewis Dobbie, who at only 19 years old showed some impressive offensive production this year, putting up 13 goals in 26 appearances.
If Celtic want to start filling the roster out with some of their younger talents, whether it be in rotation or as depth, they may have some interesting options to consider.