Celtic Miss Out on £15m Player Despite Making Offer
Celtic are currently cruising towards a fourth Scottish Premiership title on the trot, and the club's fans are already excited about the upcoming summer transfer window.
The club have been linked with quite a few players lately as they look to strengthen the side with reinforcements. One area where the team really needs an addition is central midfield, especially a defensive midfielder.
In the high-intensity games of the Champions League and in the defeats against Rangers this year, Rodgers' side have felt the need for a defensive midfielder who would hold the fortress for the team.
According to recent reports in Spain, Celtic recently tabled a bid for Georgian international midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili.
The midfielder has played a pivotal role in Levante's attempt to get promoted back to La Liga this season and also was instrumental in Georgia's EURO 2024 campaign.
Although unknowingly, Celtic's attempt to sign the 25-year-old sparked a chain of events as Levante announced that they have already reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon and Kochorashvili will be playing for the Portuguese club from next season.
It is believed that Sporting CP have agreed a €7.5 million transfer package for Kochorashvili but were willing to pay a lot more.
According to the Daily Record, Sporting Lisbon boss Rui Borges said: "In January, we would have probably paid £15 million for Gio. We tried, but it wasn't possible. Now it is and we are delighted to sign him."
Kochorashvili could have been a good signing for Celtic when it comes to their search for a defensive midfielder but it was not meant to be.
With another failed transfer attempt, the Hoops remain on the search to sign a midfielder for the upcoming season and the fans will have to wait until Celtic make some progress in the future.