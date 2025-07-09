Celtic Miss Out on Top Target as Sides Were 'Far Apart on Valuation'

Celtic have plenty of needs left to fill when it comes to their 2025-2026 roster, with striker, right winger, and centre-back being the three key positional needs at this point in time.

They have distinctly targeted players at these three spots throughout recent days in an attempt to ensure they have a well-balanced squad, and unfortunately, they have lost out on some of their key targets lately.

While the club has added one younger player with Callum Osmand at striker, and another with Hayato Inamura at centre-back, neither of them at this moment makes for a distinct replacement or starting XI option, which is what the club should be looking to add at this point.

Competing in the UEFA Champions League is key at the moment, as the club has found itself level with some of the best of the best on the continent. Finding some quality talent to add to an already strong roster will be critical, and as of now, they will be losing out on one of their more notable targets.

Which Celtic Target is Likely Heading to a Different Club Instead?

According to a recent report from Santi Aouna, Jansson is likely on his way to Nice as an agreement has been reached between Rapid Vienna and the French club:

"Agreement reached between Nice and Rapid Vienna for Isak Jansson"

"Transfer estimated at €10M + bonuses"

"Medical examination scheduled"

This news would be followed up by a confirming report from Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports News, who had the following update to post regarding Jansson and a potential deal:

"UPDATE: Nice are closing in on the signing of Rapid Vienna winger Isak Jansson."



"The clubs have agreed a fee of £9m, plus add-ons."



"Sky Sports News revealed on Monday that Celtic had made an enquiry. But it’s believed the clubs were far apart on valuation."

Hearing that Celtic were supposedly far apart on the fee for Jansson is unfortunate, as one would hope the club is pushing to make big strides.

The good news is that there is plenty of time remaining in the summer window for them to make more moves, and with the club distinctly having a substantial amount of money to work with, they should be able to put some big moves together.

Brendan Rodgers has had a few truly big moves in his time with the Scottish side over the years, so hopefully he has a few more left to make as the club looks to improve once again.