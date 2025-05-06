Celtic Monitoring Centre-Back Amid Cameron Carter-Vickers Exit Links
Celtic are well on track to win the domestic treble this year and need to win the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen to achieve it. One of the major reasons behind the Hoops' success this season is their defensive solidity.
Celtic have conceded the least number of goals of any team in the Scottish league. This has helped them win several games by a close margin.
Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Cameron Carter-Vickers have done well for the most part at the heart of Celtic’s defence this season, except in Glasgow derbies.
However, there is uncertainty around the centre-back position. Various reports have linked Carter-Vickers to multiple clubs recently. Stephen Welsh and Gustaf Lagerbielke are already out on loan. Maik Nawrocki is a potential candidate to leave as well.
This has prompted Celtic to consider finding a replacement in case the need arises. Even if no one departs, the club will still look to invest in youngsters for the future.
Rumours claim Celtic have shown interest in signing Veljko Milosavljevic, a central defender from Red Star Belgrade, in the summer transfer window.
The 17-year-old, despite his youth, has already made 15 appearances for his club this season, which has caught the attention of the Hoops.
It’s been reported that Celtic have inquired about the potential terms for a summer transfer. However, Red Star have sent a “clear message” that the player is not available.
It remains to be seen whether a significant offer on the table can change Red Star's mind in the summer transfer window. There's also the possibility of a tug-of-war, as clubs in England and France are said to be monitoring the player as well. As a result, signing the youngster won't be an easy task.